Mum 'sick to her stomach' as she appeals for help to find missing Raunds son
Jamie Attwood’s family have tracked his last known sighting to Irthlingborough where he had been searching for his lost mobile phone in a cafe and a pub.
CCTV from the X47 bus from Raunds on the afternoon of his disappearance shows him getting off the bus at Aldi in Irthlingborough between 4.30pm and 5pm that day.
Tracey Baker has been co-ordinating with Northants Police to find her son, who has neurodegenerative Huntingdon’s disease as well as living with mental health issues.
She said: “I just want to find him. I’m sick to my stomach. That Stanwick Lakes area is thick with lakes and forestry. I’m living a nightmare. This is nearly four days on and he’s just vanished. He's never ever dropped off the face of the earth before.
“The police are sending up a drone. He could be in any of the lakes or under a bush.”
Northants Police said: “We believe he was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit and carrying a black backpack at the time, and he usually wears a thick link gold chain necklace.
“Jamie is described as 5ft 10in with dark brown hair and is clean shaven.
“Officers are concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are appealing for anyone who has seen him since Saturday, or who has information which could help us find him, to get in touch urgently.
“Anyone who has seen Jamie or knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting reference number MPE1/2934/24.”
Tracey added: “We just want to get him back.”
