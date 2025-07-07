Mum 'devastated' at lack of action after son knocked to the ground by car in Kettering village

The mother of a schoolboy whose son was in collision with a car getting off his school bus in Broughton says she is devastated potential charges against the driver have been dropped by Northants Police.

Year 7 pupil Cohen Charlesworth had only recently started school in Kettering, travelling in by bus, when he was knocked off his feet by a car in Wellingborough Road, Broughton, after a driver overtook the parked coach at about 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 8, last year.

Northants Police, which attracted national attention after the way it dealt with the Harry Dunn case, has made the decision to show media outlets CCTV of the Broughton incident.

Cohen Charlesworth was knocked to the ground by a car in Wellingborough Road, Broughton after getting off a school bus inset mum Mia Charlesworth/National World

In a break with usual procedures, video footage from the bus was shown to The Northants Telegraph by Northants Police. It shows Cohen, then 11, getting off the coach, walking across the front of the parked coach and colliding with a car.

The schoolboy is knocked off his feet, landing in the road, his mobile phone flying further up the street. The smartly-dressed female driver of the car then appears to speak to Cohen after he’s back on his feet, points to the pavement, to where Cohen limps. She then adjusts the passenger side wing mirror of her car, before getting back into her Nissan Micra and driving off – the whole incident taking less than a minute.

Mum Mia said: “The driver was on the wrong side of the road when she hit Cohen with her car. She got out of her car to shout at my son to ‘watch where you are going’, she then got in her car and took off. She left Cohen, bleeding, scared and alone.”

Luckily, Cohen’s dad Mark had been waiting nearby to collect him. After calling the non-emergency police number to report the incident ‘within minutes’, Cohen was taken to A&E where he had X-rays – no bones were broken but he was left grazed, bruised and ‘terrified’.

School coaches now stop at a different bus stop in Broughton since the incident/National World

Officers took a statement from Cohen the next day. Three days after the incident Mia and husband Mark met an investigating officer at the NAB police station near Kettering.

Mia said: “She said this was a serious incident and warranted a 999 call – Mark had phoned the non-emergency police number. I explicitly asked if there was any way the driver could get away without any punishment and the PC was unequivocal that the driver would face charges.”

The couple were told a statement would obtained from the car driver, traced using a photo of the car’s number plate taken by the bus driver.

After a more than a month, the family had heard nothing, so in November she contacted her MP Rosie Wrighting who made inquiries on her behalf.

Mia and Mark Charlesworth with children Cohen, Kiki and Emmy/family picture

More than a month later, the family was contacted by a civilian ‘Traffic Case Builder’. They were told police would be looking at three charges – driving without due care, failure to stop and exchange, and failure to report.

Mia was told the police had such ‘compelling video evidence’ investigators wouldn’t need to interview the bus driver, but when pressed was told they would collect a statement from him. The Northants Telegraph can confirm no statement was obtained.

In December 2024, Mia was contacted by the police to say they had reviewed the dashcam footage and they were pursuing the three charges against the driver.

But at the beginning of March 2025 the police contacted the family to say they had dropped all charges against the driver.

She said: “I was floored by the complete turnaround and the reason the police gave was flimsy – my son was able to get up off the road so it was reasonable for the driver to leave without leaving her details or reporting the incident. Even though she was out of her car for a matter of seconds before absconding from the scene and didn’t even ask if he was OK.”

Later that month, Mark and Mia met traffic manager Katy Rowlatt and her manager, traffic prosecutions manager Richard Parker, at Darby House, Wellingborough, where the were told the driver had been interviewed on December 20, 2024.

Mia said: “They explained the driver had been co-operative with their inquiries and they wouldn’t be pressing charges. I asked why the relevant sections of the Road Traffic Act did not apply to the driver and they said they would consult their legal team and get back to me.”

The Northants Telegraph has been told the driver attended the interview with her solicitor.

On March 19, Ms Rowlatt emailed to say the police had spoken to three legal experts and they all agreed no charges applied to the case.

Dissatisfied with the decision the couple submitted a Victim’s Right to Review form online – to be overseen by head of prosecutions Mandy Rowlatt who would review the case.

In April, Mandy Rowlatt said she had reviewed the case and upheld the decision not to charge.

Mia said: “I subsequently discovered that Mandy Rowlatt is Katy Rowlatt’s mother. Katy Rowlatt is the traffic manager who decided our case. Their connection was never disclosed.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A robust investigation into this incident was carried out which involved a review of video footage that captured the entire collision, as well as an interview with the driver. The family were invited in to watch the footage and a comprehensive verbal and written explanation was provided which outlined and detailed the evidential weaknesses identified.

“This resulted in the case being closed with no further action as there was no evidence that any offences had been committed.

“This outcome was reviewed by several independent individuals in the force including an evidential review officer, as well as a police officer under the Victim’s Right to Review scheme. All of these people also viewed the footage in its entirety, with all of them ratifying the initial decision.

“We understand that this is not the outcome the family were hoping for. However, we have to work within the confines of the law and on this occasion, there was simply no evidence to suggest any offences had taken place.”

Mia feels let down by the police, questioning the lack of charges against the driver especially in an incident involving a child injured by a car.

She said: “I feel devastated that this happened to Cohen, devastated that the driver left Cohen like that and devastated that the police effectively backed the driver. I wouldn’t have left a child on their own. It was a substantial collision. I couldn’t imagine leaving a child on their own after that.

“Why wasn’t it illegal? You must exchange details – it’s really explicit, there’s no wriggle room. I’m shocked that they think it’s OK. Why are they closing ranks? I am devastated the way the police have sided with the driver. I always genuinely thought they would stand up for my son.

“The driver was the person in authority. Cohen explicitly trusts adults, he’s very compliant and always obedient. He’s in pain and he walks away.”

Mia says there have been long-term damage to Cohen who since the incident has ‘regressed’ in his development.

She added: “I feel utterly let down by the police. The driver could have remediated this by saying ‘I’m sorry, I panicked and I shouldn’t have done that.

“The police said they’ve learned from their mistakes regarding their handling of the Harry Dunn investigation but their response to our family shows that’s simply not true. I spent weeks being ignored, stonewalled and ultimately gaslit by the police.”

Since the incident school coaches now stop at a different bus stop in nearby High Street, not Wellingborough Road.