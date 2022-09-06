Mum and son who died when car crashed into pond near county border named by police

l-r Vivien Radocz, and son Milan Radocz, 8, of Churchill Road, Stamford died as a result of the incident

A mother and son, who died after a car was found submerged in a pond near RAF Wittering on Saturday (September 3), have been named by Cambridgeshire police.

Vivien Radocz, (28), and Milan Radocz, (8), from Stamford, were discovered in a blue Ford Focus which was spotted in the water off Old Oundle Road, near RAF Wittering.