Mum and son who died when car crashed into pond near county border named by police

By Alison Bagley
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:35 pm
l-r Vivien Radocz, and son Milan Radocz, 8, of Churchill Road, Stamford died as a result of the incident
A mother and son, who died after a car was found submerged in a pond near RAF Wittering on Saturday (September 3), have been named by Cambridgeshire police.

Vivien Radocz, (28), and Milan Radocz, (8), from Stamford, were discovered in a blue Ford Focus which was spotted in the water off Old Oundle Road, near RAF Wittering.

Milan was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died, while Vivien died at the scene.

