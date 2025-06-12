Multi-victim burglary at The Yards as seven Kettering businesses broken into overnight

Businesses in The Yards shopping complex of independent shops and services have been hit by the latest spate of burglaries in Kettering town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning business owners arrived at work to discover smashed doors and windows at the back of the complex off Market Street.

CCTV cameras recorded a man on the premises as he systematically broke into seven small businesses overnight from about 12.40am and is believed to have spent over an hour on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Police officers and forensics experts have been collecting evidence and owners have been left counting the cost of the damage.

Northants Police officers have been at The Yards collecting evidence/ with Beccy Hurrell/ one of the smashed locks/ the man seen on CCTV - we have blurred his face for legal reasons/National World

Beccy Hurrell, founder of Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts (BHVA), said: “I’m angry at the moment and I’m gutted. We have worked hard for the community. He took eight iPads, two portable speakers, some petty cash and the contents of the collection bucket for the food bank.

"The iPads are used by our students. This burglary has had a knock-on effect. The iPads are completely useless to anyone else. They are locked down and useless to anyone else even if they are factory reset.

"If anyone is offered them please let us and the police know. We have got all the serial numbers and we would like them returned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Dunne of Bespoke Bridal Bliss managed to avoid having her shop ransacked as the burglar failed to open the door.

Northants Police officers have been at The Yards collecting evidence/National World

She said: “He was stupid. He jammed the door closed so he couldn’t get in. We’ve got some good clear CCTV pictures – he knocked the cameras so they weren’t pointing in the right place, but he didn’t get them all.”

She added: “It’s the inconvenience. I feel sick and unsettled about it.”

Owner of The Yards Michaela Jones has been scouring the CCTV recordings for images of the break-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “He was here for over an hour. It’s annoying. I’ve had these units for 10 years and this is the first time they have been burgled.”

Burglary at The Yards Kettering - the man seen on CCTV - we have blurred his face for legal reasons/National World

CCTV seen by our reporters show the white man with a fair-coloured beard wearing a zipped hoodie walking across a roof.

Ms Hurrell added: “It’s a great community we have here – supporting each other. We are insured but we are having to disrupt our work because of this.

"I would like to know why he’s done this. If he’d wanted help, we would have helped him find support.”

Northants Police has been asked for a comment.