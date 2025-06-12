Multi-victim burglary at The Yards as seven Kettering businesses broken into overnight
This morning business owners arrived at work to discover smashed doors and windows at the back of the complex off Market Street.
CCTV cameras recorded a man on the premises as he systematically broke into seven small businesses overnight from about 12.40am and is believed to have spent over an hour on site.
Northants Police officers and forensics experts have been collecting evidence and owners have been left counting the cost of the damage.
Beccy Hurrell, founder of Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts (BHVA), said: “I’m angry at the moment and I’m gutted. We have worked hard for the community. He took eight iPads, two portable speakers, some petty cash and the contents of the collection bucket for the food bank.
"The iPads are used by our students. This burglary has had a knock-on effect. The iPads are completely useless to anyone else. They are locked down and useless to anyone else even if they are factory reset.
"If anyone is offered them please let us and the police know. We have got all the serial numbers and we would like them returned.”
Andrea Dunne of Bespoke Bridal Bliss managed to avoid having her shop ransacked as the burglar failed to open the door.
She said: “He was stupid. He jammed the door closed so he couldn’t get in. We’ve got some good clear CCTV pictures – he knocked the cameras so they weren’t pointing in the right place, but he didn’t get them all.”
She added: “It’s the inconvenience. I feel sick and unsettled about it.”
Owner of The Yards Michaela Jones has been scouring the CCTV recordings for images of the break-in.
She said: “He was here for over an hour. It’s annoying. I’ve had these units for 10 years and this is the first time they have been burgled.”
CCTV seen by our reporters show the white man with a fair-coloured beard wearing a zipped hoodie walking across a roof.
Ms Hurrell added: “It’s a great community we have here – supporting each other. We are insured but we are having to disrupt our work because of this.
"I would like to know why he’s done this. If he’d wanted help, we would have helped him find support.”
Northants Police has been asked for a comment.