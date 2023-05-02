News you can trust since 1897
Multi-academy trust that runs three Corby schools hosts Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference

By Callum Faulds
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:43 BST

A multi-academy trust that runs three Corby schools has united more than 600 educators for their first trust conference since the pandemic.

Staff from across the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) trust and its 15 schools, as well as trustees and governors, came together for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Conference delivered in partnership with Diverse Educators.

The one day, cross-trust, event ran concurrently at Woodnewton School in Corby and two other schools in Milton Keynes.

Audrey Pantelis, keynote speakerAudrey Pantelis, keynote speaker
It featured an array of DEI keynote speakers and external workshop facilitators.

The conference specifically explored what ‘#BelongingInIFtL means to us’, as the trust formally launched its new three-year Strategic Plan to 2025.

IFtL Chief Executive Sarah Bennett said: “The DEI Conference was an amazing day and an important step in deepening our culture of belonging.

“It gave us a further opportunity to explore together how we celebrate and further develop a welcoming, inclusive and positive culture for over 900 colleagues and the hundreds of thousands of people in the communities we belong to.

“It was important in reaffirming our vision and values and laying down our goals for the next phase of our family’s journey.”

Keynote speakers Adrian McLean and Audrey Pantelis, from Diverse Educators, described the event as ‘exceptional’.

They wrote in their feedback: “You are all truly motivating and inspirational people, and our children are in safe hands with you all.

“Thank you to IFtL, who hosted us superbly, and we both felt a sense of belonging with you across the three sites.”

In addition, workshop sessions led by specialists focused on topics including gender identity, LGBTQ+ bullying, mental health, neurodiversity, non-binary identities, SEMH awareness, and embracing the Peri/menopause.

Delegates were encouraged to make individual pledges to action around DEI and belonging. These included celebrating diversity and promoting equity to empower the underprivileged and underrepresented, further improving the commitment to allowing every child the same opportunity, considering how inclusive the school is as a whole, making every child feel that they belong in the classroom, and looking after their own/their team’s well-being.

