A new housing development providing more than 50 new homes in Irchester has had its official opening.

Chairman of Irchester Parish Council, Cllr Pam Armstrong, had the job of cutting the ribbon at Mulberry Homes’ new Steeple View Chase development in Irchester.

The Steeple View Chase development consists of 54 two, three and four-bedroom homes, located just off Farndish Road.

Cutting the ribbon at Steeple View Chase with Cllrs Pam Armstrong and Kevin Watts

Cllr Armstrong was joined by vice chairman Cllr Kevin Watts to unveil the development’s two showhomes, The Cedar and The Beechwood.

At the public event, the Northampton Morris Men performed for guests that had come to see the development and tour the showhomes.

Visitors were also treated to pizzas and drinks from award-winning caterers House of Feasts to celebrate the occasion.

Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We’re extraordinarily proud of Steeple View Chase and are thrilled to have officially opened the doors to our beautiful showhomes.

Mulberry Homes and members of the Irchester Parish Council viewing the plans for Steeple View Chase

“It was an honour to have Cllr Armstrong cut the ribbon for us.

"Having people finally see the homes after everything the whole Mulberry team put into the event was wonderful.

"The event was a real success, with a lot of people from the local community attending.

“Irchester is an incredible place, and we can’t wait to see our development become a fully integrated part of this strong and vibrant community.

The Northampton Morris Men performing at the Steeple View Chase

"We know that others will feel the same, feel welcomed by the people of Irchester, and feel at home as a part of the community.”

The Cedar is a detached three-bedroom home.

The Beechwood is a detached, three-storey, four-bedroom home.

Mulberry Homes says Steeple View Chase is a ‘well-planned development’, populated with a wide range of popular and carefully considered traditional Mulberry house designs and bungalows, all of which come complete with spacious layouts and multiple green spaces.

The Cedar is available from £414,950, and The Beechwood is available from £539,950.

To find out more about Steeple View Chase and The Cedar and The Beechwood showhomes, or talk to a member of Mulberry Homes’ sales team, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/steeple-view-chase/ or call 0333 121 1040.

Mulberry Homes is running a monthly community fund, called The Mulberry Community Chest.

As part of the programme, charities and public organisations local to its developments are invited to apply to receive a one-off donation of £1 to £1000, and each month, a judging panel will select a beneficiary to secure the requested funding.

For more information or to submit an application, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/news/distinctly-local/.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands.

It specialises in individual and small developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.

