Mulberry Homes helps fund occupational therapy for Irchester toddler with autism

Housebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated £250 to help fund an Irchester toddler’s occupational therapy.

Aimee and Joe Line, who live in the village nearby Mulberry Homes’ Steeple View Chase development, started a fundraiser to raise money for their three-year-old son Louie’s occupational therapy.

Louie experiences significant daily difficulties due to autism, and the therapy will help to improve his attention, behaviour, language, learning, social skills and emotional well-being.

Louie Line, three, from Irchester

Mulberry Homes’ £250 contribution will go towards therapy sessions.

The fundraiser is running on Go Fund Me, where the couple have raised £1,200 so far, exceeding their £915 goal.

Joe said: “We would like to thank Mulberry Homes for their very kind donation for Louie.

"This donation will go towards Louie’s occupational therapy, which started in February.

"This therapy will help with Louie’s difficulties with everyday life and give him the best chance of an independent life.

“Louie is a kind hearted, loving, funny little boy, but as parents seeing his everyday frustrations with his struggles is tough.

"This therapy will hopefully be the start to overcoming this.”

Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Line family, and to be helping Louie receive the essential support he needs.

“Supporting those who live among the communities we build in is very close to our hearts at Mulberry Homes.

"As soon as we saw the Go Fund Me page, we knew it was something we needed to get involved with.

“It’s wonderful news to hear that Louie’s therapy is able to start, and we wish them all the best for the future.”

The donation forms part of the housebuilder’s new charity campaign, called Quintessentially Community Focused.

As part of the scheme, charities and public organisations local to Mulberry Homes’ developments are invited to apply to receive a one-off donation of £1 to £1,000, which can be used to help enhance the local community or environment, or provide a charitable service.

To donate to Louie’s fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/louies-occupational-therapy-funds.

For more information on Quintessential Community Focused or to submit an application, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/quintessential-living/community-focused/.