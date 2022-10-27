Muddy Stilettos reveals top 10 best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2023

2. Thrapston

Muddy Stilettos found that Thrapston has the best of both worlds, with scenic rural landscapes and easy access to great food and drink, shopping and water sports nearby. The A45 and A14 intersect just wide of this characterful and burgeoning market town with its picturesque medieval stone bridge so, whilst there is plenty of action to be had here, you get semi-rural vibes with easy access to Kettering, Peterborough and Cambridge. It is close to Rushden Lakes, the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre and National Trust Lyveden with its Elizabethan lodge. Detached houses in the area cost around £381,031, semi-detached houses are £253,046 on average and terraces come in at around £204,545.

Photo: Muddy Stilettos