A much-loved accessible transport scheme in Wellingborough is at risk of closing amid rising costs.

The Wellibus is made available predominantly for the elderly, frail and disabled and allows residents of the town to access the community, vital services and visit locations further afield as part of its excursion programme. Closer to home, it gives passengers access to places like Rushden Lakes, garden centres, farm shops, and afternoon tea spots.

But now its parent company Shire Community Services has launched a GoFundMe page to help ease financial woes – warning that they need additional funding to avoid shutting down completely.

The Wellibus is relied on my plenty of Wellingborough residents to get around

Rachael Underwood of Shire Community Services said: “Without the Wellibus, many of our passengers would struggle.

"Not everyone has friends or family to help with things like shopping or can afford taxis. Our wheelchair users would be particularly restricted as there is no other organisation providing accessible door to door transport in the area.”

Shire Community Services works out of Wellingborough’s Orient Way, and is made up of a handful of people and more than 20 volunteers. Alongside the Wellibus, it provides community transport including a medical car to allow vulnerable adults and elderly residents to attend hospital appointments or get to specialists out of town.

Bus routes around the North Northants area have been in a state of change this autumn, with some shifting times and others like the 2A and X44 being withdrawn entirely, meaning more people than ever will be affected by the service’s closure when performing daily duties and enjoying leisure trips.

