Much-loved Waendel Walk returns to Wellingborough after two-year break

A popular Wellingborough weekend walking festival is set to return to the Northamptonshire events calendar this May.

The International Waendel Walk will be hosted by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) in Wellingborough and the surrounding area from Friday, May 13, to Sunday, May 15, following a two-year break.

Registration for walkers has now opened with the three-day walking event kicking off with 5km and 10km friendship walks on the Friday evening.

The Waendel Walk takes walkers through North Northants' glorious countryside

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: "We cannot wait to welcome walkers from across the country and further afield to Wellingborough and would encourage everyone to sign up to take part.

"It is great to have this event taking place in North Northants and there really will be something for everyone - from the 5km friendship walk on the Friday through to the longer distances on Saturday and Sunday.”

Wellingborough is the only place in England to host the IML Walking Association, which in previous years has attracted people from across the country and globe, reaching as far as Australia and America.

The last event in 2019 saw 6,500 walkers take part across the weekend and the team are hoping to match - or exceed - this figure in 2022.

People enjoy the Waendel Walk in 2019

Starting from the Castle Theatre, registered participants can take part in walks ranging from 5km through to 42km on the Saturday and Sunday with routes covering Wellingborough and the surrounding North Northants countryside.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, added: “We are extremely proud to host this event. The International Waendel Walk really puts North Northants, and Wellingborough, on the world stage. But we couldn’t do it without the help of our partner organisations and volunteers who help each year to deliver a fantastic event.”

The weekend begins with live music and activities on the Friday evening in the grounds of the Castle Theatre, prior to the start of the Friendship Walk. Across Saturday and Sunday, the live music continues along with sports, fun activities for all the family and entertainment at the Castle Theatre - the start and finish point of all walks.

To find out more and register to take part, visit www.northnorthants.gov.uk/WaendelWalk and follow the links.