M&S Rushden Lakes is launching a new weekly parent and baby meet-up in its café as part of its very first baby club – the parent hood.

The weekly meet-ups at the Rushden Lakes café are taking place every Tuesday from today (September 3) between 9.30am and 11.30am for parents wanting to build connections in their local community.

M&S has launched its very first baby club, the parent hood, via its Sparks loyalty scheme.

The parent hood is a community for parents and parents-to-be that brings together the very best of M&S baby, recognising and celebrating the big and small moments in pregnancy and throughout a baby’s first two years.

A new weekly mum and baby meet-up is launching at M&S Rushden Lakes

Customers can join the parent hood via Sparks and after signing the ‘Parent Pledge’, immediately get access to exclusive offers, including a free slice of cake every week when they purchase a hot drink in M&S cafes and 10 per cent off M&S’ range of baby grows for 12 months.

Offers also include savings on nursing bras, skincare products and baby bedding, as well as curated offers from specialist brand partners like Mamas & Papas, Pampers and Piccolo organic baby food.

Parents-to-be will be supported ahead of their new arrival with guidance on the topics that matter most.

In-house specialists from M&S and expert partners have developed tips on everything from birthing bag essentials and choosing the right maternity bra to bump-friendly style inspiration.

New parents will have access to content covering a range of topics including self-care tips for the early days, newborn essential checklists and planning for baby’s first trip.

As baby grows, guides will focus on topics such as weaning tips and baby friendly recipes, including when to start and how to prepare, ideas on toys and play that encourage curiosity and sensory development, and support for when baby begins to take their first steps.

Customers can sign up to Sparks in-store, online or via the M&S app and alongside exclusive the parent hood benefits, will also get access to personalised offers from across M&S, little thank yous and a donation to their chosen charity every time they shop with the retailer.

Rico Gilbert, store manager at M&S Rushden Lakes, said: “The team and I cannot wait to launch our new café meet-ups and bring together parents in the local community.

"It’s fantastic to be part of the parent hood, M&S’ first ever baby club, and to able to offer customers exclusive discounts and the chance to save up to £250 every year.

"If you know a family member of friend expecting or who has had a baby, do encourage them to come along to the café on a Tuesday and to sign up to the parent hood via Sparks.”

Latest ONS stats reveal that 8,000 babies were born across Northamptonshire in a year.

Sharry Cramond, food and loyalty marketing director at M&S, said: “If the parent hood existed when my children were babies, I’d have been the first person to sign up.

"It’s the first of our special interest clubs and we want to make it the best Baby Club in the country by bringing together the very best of M&S for the UK’s incredible community of parents and make their Sparks membership even more valuable.”