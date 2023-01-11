MP's plea to Health Secretary for Rushden care centre to stay open for NHS patients

An MP has urged the Government to fund the redeployment of a care facility in Rushden to be used to free up beds in local hospitals.

During a debate on NHS winter pressures, MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone asked for Rushden’s 51-bed soon-to-close Spinneyfields Specialist Support Centre to be used.

The call was made the same day as NHS data revealed both Northamptonshire hospitals are in the in top 25 per cent of dangerously busy hospitals in England.

Spinneyfields Rushden

Addressing Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Mr Bone said: “If the Secretary of State spent a small proportion of the £250 million, the NHS could take over Spinneyfields and tomorrow 51 beds would be released at the acute hospitals in Northampton and Kettering. Will he agree to that now?”

Replying during the NHS Winter Pressures debate on Monday, January 9, Mr Barclay said: “On my honourable friend’s point about local capacity, the Government are allocating the funding to his local ICB (Integrated Care Board). I am sure he will have a conversation with his ICB on where the spare capacity can be best identified and rolled out at pace.”

Spinneyfields specialist care centre had been providing short-term step-down care – social care therapy and rehabilitation following a hospital stay.

In December, North Northamptonshire Council announced plans to take on another reablement care home – Thackley Green in Corby – at a cost of £600,000 but Rushden’s Spinneyfields missed out.

West Northants Council, who own the building, said that because of its location the rehabilitation spaces at the Spinneyfields centre in Rushden were ‘significantly underutilised’ at a ‘significant’ cost to West Northamptonshire taxpayers.

Mr Bone has been granted a follow-up meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay in an attempt to secure funds for the Rushden centre.

He said: “The NHS could use this as a ‘step down’ facility. It’s someone who needs a physio or they need nursing and recovery. They come out of acute care and Spinneyfields is ideal.

"Only a small portion of the £200m would be required for the staffing – the building has to be paid for anyway under the PFI agreement.