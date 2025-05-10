MP supports campaign for memorial to RAF’s unsung reconnaissance heroes, including Kettering aircraftman killed in WW2

A campaign to recognise the unsung heroes of the RAF’s Photographic Reconnaissance Units (PRU) is being backed by Kettering’s MP.

MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting has welcomed an announcement that a national monument to remember those who served in the unit has successfully moved to the planning stage.

The PRU captured more than 26 million images of enemy operations and installations during the Second World War by taking part in highly dangerous operations. They provided intelligence which was used in the Cabinet War Rooms and was instrumental in the planning of major operations such as D-Day and the Dambusters Raid.

Among those who served in the PRU was Ronald Mutton from Kettering, who died aged 20 in 1940.

RAF’s Photographic Reconnaissance Units (PRU) used aircraft including Spitfires/London Road Cemetery Commonwealth War Graves/National World

Ms Wrighting said: “I am delighted to support the campaign to commemorate those who served in the Photographic Reconnaissance Unit.

“This includes Ronald Mutton, who served under exceptionally difficult conditions, and I would urge anyone who might have any more information on him to get in touch.

“I look forward to working with the Spitfire AA810 Project to establish this memorial and to being able to pay my respects there once it is completed.”

Leading Aircraftman Ronald Arno Mutton was the son of Allen Arno Mutton and Agnes Mutton, of Kettering.

Little is currently known of his early life but he joined the RAF at the start of the war and he was immediately assigned to the fledgling Photographic Development Unit at Heston airport.

Assigned to be part of the crew of one of the Unit’s Lockheed Hudson aircraft, on March 3, 1940, Mutton was assigned a special sortie to photograph UK airfields to produce training material for foreign airmen fleeing the German advance after the declaration of war and who had come to the UK to fly in the RAF.

The camouflage of the PDU Hudson was particularly unusual and three RAF Hurricane fighters were scrambled to intercept this unknown aircraft. Despite the efforts of the crew to identify themselves as friendly, the aircraft was attacked by the Hurricane fighters and immediately burst into flames before exploding a short while later in flight.

Ronald Mutton was one of the three airmen killed in this friendly fire incident. He was buried in a Commonwealth War Grave in London Road Cemetery.

Due to the clandestine nature of PRU operations – they flew solo operations, unarmed and unarmoured – the death rate was nearly fifty per cent. However, despite having one of the lowest survival rates of the war – life expectancy in the PRU was around two and a half months – there is currently no national memorial to the PRU.

Earlier this week in the House of Commons, the Veterans Minister, Al Carns MP, confirmed that a national monument to those who served in the PRU is proceeding through planning procedures.

He was speaking during a parliamentary debate ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, a debate in which several MPs also mentioned the contribution of the PRU in the Allied victory 80 years ago.

A campaign for the memorial has enjoyed significant political backing, with more than 200 MPs from eight different parties supporting it.

The intended location for the memorial would be outside the Treasury, close to the entrance of the Imperial War Museum’s Churchill War Rooms, facing St James’ Park. The monument currently stands to commemorate some 2,370 individuals from at least 24 nations.

Spitfire AA810 Project Director, Tony Hoskins, said, “Since we first looked at commemorating the highly clandestine work of the RAF unarmed Reconnaissance Squadrons, we have uncovered some incredible stories of the work these young men and women carried out, their actions unknown yet so vital to millions of people impacted by the conflict.

“Now on the 80th anniversary of VE Day it is so fitting to have the Government support this major step forward in recognising their work and sacrifice.

“RAF Photo Reconnaissance used high-speed, high-altitude aircraft and the work of these young men and women became a vital component of every Allied campaign with the intelligence gained considered necessary for the planning of any operation.

“The work of the RAF PRU enabled Allied leaders to monitor almost every aspect of the enemy’s activity and act accordingly, and it is a fitting tribute to see this work commemorated in the very heart of London, so close to where that intelligence was used so critically.”