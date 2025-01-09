MP 'pleased' as Kettering General Hospital scraps car parking charges for cancer patients in March after review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering General Hospital (KGH) cancer patients attending appointments for scans, check-ups and treatments will soon be able to park for free thanks to a new scheme.

Cancer patients attending nearby Northampton General Hospital (NGH) had already been eligible for free parking authorised by staff.

The latest move will bring the same rules to KGH as NGH – both part of the same NHS Trust, The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire.

A wider hospital parking review could see further changes to parking charges for parents of sick children staying on wards overnight, blue badge holders and ‘frequent’ visitors.

Stuart Finn, KGH and NGH director of estates, facilities and sustainability, said: “We have been reviewing car parking arrangements at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals and are aware that they currently differ.

“In the interests of fairness and uniformity we plan to update arrangements at Kettering General Hospital (KGH) in line with arrangements at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) from the end of March.

“While KGH has some concessions and free spaces for cancer patients already, the alignment will mean all cancer patients receive free car parking.

“We are also looking to align arrangements for blue badge parking, for the parents of children staying in hospital overnight, and for outpatients who attend hospital for an appointment at least three times within a month and for an overall period of at least three months.

“We also have arrangements for concessionary weekly parking tickets for frequent hospital attenders and longer stay inpatients.

“We hope this change will be welcomed by our community and ensure arrangements are very similar and easy to navigate whichever of our hospital sites patients and visitors need to use.”

The decision has been welcomed by MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting, who had raised with KGH bosses the charges for cancer patients.

She said: “Given the regular appointments many cancer patients have, and that some will be unable to work, it can be costly to pay to park each time.

“After a constituent contacted me about this issue I raised it with Kettering General Hospital and I am pleased that they will now take the same approach to free parking as Northampton General Hospital.

“In Northampton parking is provided free to all cancer outpatients who attend hospital for an appointment at least three times within a month and for an overall period of at least three months. This will reduce the financial burden on local patients who are already going through a difficult time.”

Kettering General Hospital made £927,000 in car parking charges from March 2023 to March 2024.

Figures from NHS England revealed the income was earned from fees paid by visitors and patients, not staff.

The data shows the trust also spent £489,000 on parking services over the same period, meaning in total it made £439,000 from parking.