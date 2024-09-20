MP Gen Kitchen to move office from Wellingborough to Rushden in an effort to keep office costs ‘as low as possible’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gen Kitchen is relocating her constituency office from Sheep Street in Wellingborough to Church Street in Rushden.

Labour say the move to a smaller and more accessible building will save taxpayers money while also being more suitable as a constituency office.

Gen Kitchen said: “I want to keep my office costs as low as possible, so this move makes perfect sense. I’m thrilled that I will be living in Wellingborough and working Rushden, the two biggest towns in the constituency.”

“The drop-in sessions will be in addition to my usual pre-booked surgeries at my office. I’ve always wanted to be as accessible as possible which is why I’ve chosen another central location for my team to be based from.”

Gen Kitchen moved to Sheep Street in November 2023, and in October will set up shop in Rushden's Church Street

Gen moved into the Sheep Street unit in November 2023 ahead of the by-election campaign in February, and next month will depart the town in favour of Rushden. The new office at 11 Church Street will officially open on 3 October.

The Wellingborough and Rushden MP plans to hold regular drop-in clinics across the constituency allow people to meet with their MP., which can be scheduled in person, on zoom, or by phone by contacting the office through the email [email protected] and a temporary phone number 02035452207.