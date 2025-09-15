Motorcyclists invited to Corby to pick up free security locks and disc alarms to help put brakes on bike thefts

Motorcyclists are being invited to Corby to pick up free security locks and disc alarms to help put the brakes on bike thefts.

Free security devices are set to be handed out to motorbike riders living in North Northamptonshire by officers from Corby’s Neighbourhood Policing Operation Pacify team.

Thanks to funding from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) the team has purchased more than 150 security locks paid for with £4,000 grant from the NPCC’s Opal unit, set up in 2019 to focus on serious organised acquisitive crime.

Corby Neighbourhood Policing officer PC Callum Crabb, who leads on Operation Pacify, said “For many people, their motorbike is much more than just a possession. It is their transport to work, or to get out and about, and losing it can be very upsetting as well as extremely expensive.

“The longer it takes and the harder it is to steal; the less likely thieves will target it and events such as this enable us to provide people with the right crime prevention information to help them protect their motorbikes and make them less attractive to criminals.”

On Thursday (September 18), the Operation Pacify team will be at the Rockingham Leisure Park in Princewood Road, Corby, between 6pm and 8pm, to provide crime prevention advice and hand out disc alarms and security locks.

Then on Saturday (September 20), the team will be at Holland Square on the Prior’s Hall estate in Corby, between 4pm and 6pm, where they will again be distributing security devices as well as be on hand to speak to anyone with concerns.

To qualify for a free disc alarm or lock, you will need to prove that you own a motorcycle and that you are a resident in North Northamptonshire. There is a limit of one item per household.

If you are unable to attend the drop-in sessions but would still like to speak to the team, they can be emailed directly at [email protected] and PC Crabb will get back to you when on duty.

Anyone who wishes to report a crime is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or make a report online.