A motorcyclist who crashed into a car in Rothwell ran from scene after his helmet hit the windscreen.

The incident took place in Gordon Street just after 12.30pm on Friday (July 11) when there was a collision between a grey Mercedes A Class car and a black Suzuki motorcycle.

Instead of seeking medical help, the rider was seen by witnesses running off – dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, still wearing his helmet and carrying a backpack – leaving the bike abandoned in the road.

Shocked neighbours, who rushed to help, had reported hearing the motorbike ‘revving’ loudly in the build up to the incident.

Photos taken by neighbours in Gordon Street - Simon Thorn/Philip Rose

Resident Philip Rose said: “I heard the revving of the engine which made me go towards my window to see if it would be able to stop at the junction, but then I heard a big bang and ran towards my front room window. He had run off by then, so I called down to the driver, a neighbour. She was shaking but said she was ‘okay’ just a bit shaken up.”

Working from home, another resident Simon Thorn had heard the motorcycle riding around the streets.

He said: “I heard the motorbike riding around the area, then a loud smash as he hit the car. I came out to find the lady (driver) very shaken up and the rider had just run away.”

Despite an ‘extensive’ search, the motorcyclist has not been identified or located.

The scene in Gordon Street Rothwell/Philip Rose

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A collision between a grey Mercedes A Class car and a black Suzuki motorcycle in Gordon Street, Rothwell, shortly after 12.30pm on Friday, July 11.

“The rider of the motorcycle collided with the windscreen of the car, however left the scene on foot without medical treatment. Despite an extensive search, the motorcyclist has not been identified.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or can help identify the motorcyclist, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 25000405524.”