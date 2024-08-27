Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after traffic collision in Raunds
At around 8.05pm on Friday, there was a collision between the driver of a grey BMW X3 and the rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle, with the motorcyclist being taken to hospital.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash cam footage.”
Those with any information are advised to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.
Alternatively, witnesses can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, and should quote incident number 24000504205 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
