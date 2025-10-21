Motorcyclist taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision in Wellingborough

By William Carter
Published 21st Oct 2025, 11:03 BST
A three-vehicle collision in Park Farm Way, Wellingborough resulted in a motorcyclist being taken to Northampton General Hospital (NGH) today (Tuesday, October 21).

Police were in attendance this morning after receiving reports of the incident, closing the road to commuters.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened just after 7.30am when a collision happened between three vehicles including a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist was taken to NGH but thankfully doesn’t seem to have sustained any life-threatening injuries.

Police attended the scene at 7.30amplaceholder image
Police attended the scene at 7.30am

“The road was closed to allow the debris to be cleared from the road.”

Park Farm Way was closed at its roundabout with Rutherford Drive, causing delays in the area, however the road has since re-opened.

