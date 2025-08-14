Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A14 multi-vehicle collision between Rothwell and Kettering

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on the A14 between Rothwell and Kettering today (Thursday).

Emergency services were called just before 7am to the eastbound carriageway between Junction 5 the turn for Rothwell Lodge and the Woodlands Hospital turn at Junction 6.

As well as a motorcyclist, several vehicles were involved including a van and a Kia Sportage.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This was a multi-vehicle collision on the A14 eastbound between J5 and J6, reported shortly before 7am today (August 14).

“Officers attended alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service colleagues. Injuries are believed to be non life-threatening, with the male motorcyclist taken to hospital.”