Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on main Kettering road in Barton Seagrave
Medics from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were called to assist other members of the emergency services on Saturday (June 7).
A red Aprilia Shiver motorbike and a white Ford Fiesta car were in collision on Barton Road – close to Barton Seagrave Cricket Club – at about 8.20pm.
Northants Police’s spokeswoman said: “Witnesses are being sought after a motorcyclist was seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Barton Road, Barton Seagrave.
“At about 8.20pm yesterday (Saturday, June 7), a collision occurred between the rider of a red Aprilia Shiver motorcycle and the driver of a white Ford Fiesta car.
“As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist – a man in his 30s - was taken to the University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.”
The main route into Kettering was closed for several hours to allow officers to assist those involved and for accident investigation.
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Quote incident number 25000330888 when providing any information.
