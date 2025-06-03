Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision at Corby road junction
Witnesses are being asked to contact Northants Police following the crash on the A6116 yesterday (Monday, June 2) at about 5.10pm.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened yesterday (Monday, June 2) at about 5.10pm when a collision occurred at the junction of Phoenix Parkway and Gretton Brook Road involving the rider of a silver Yamaha motorcycle and the driver of a green Volvo HGV.
“The motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have dash-cam footage relevant to the investigation.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote the reference number 25000319510 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”
Anyone affected by, or witness to, a serious or fatal road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm at https://www.voicenorthants.org/roadharm.
