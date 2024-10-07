Motorbike stolen from residential garage in village near Corby and Thrapston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorbike and some tools have been stolen from a residential garage and several other properties in Brigstock targeted in a mini crimewave.

The motorbike was stolen from a residential garage in Grafton Road Brigstock some time between midday on Wednesday, October 2 and 5pm on Friday, October 4.

Other properties in Grafton Road, between Park Walk and Sudborough Road, had also been were targeted.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around Grafton Road, Brigstock between midday on Wednesday, October 2 and 5pm on Friday, October 4?

Grafton Road, Brigstock /Google

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in or around Brigstock between the stated times or who may have been offered any items for sale in unusual circumstances.

“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 24000593106 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”