Motorbike stolen from Kettering home after thieves cut gate chain

The motorbike was stolen in the early hours

By Alison Bagley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 5:21pm

A motorbike has been stolen from a Kettering home after two people cut the chain to where it was stored in Bath Road.

The black Keeway Superlight motorcycle was stolen between 1am and 2am on Sunday, January 29.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Two people used a clamp to cut the chain to a side gate and then steal a black Keeway Superlight motorcycle.

A black Keeway Superlight motorcycle similar to this model was stolen
“Witnesses should contact us using incident number 23000058321.”

