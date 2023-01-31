A motorbike has been stolen from a Kettering home after two people cut the chain to where it was stored in Bath Road.

The black Keeway Superlight motorcycle was stolen between 1am and 2am on Sunday, January 29.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Two people used a clamp to cut the chain to a side gate and then steal a black Keeway Superlight motorcycle.

A black Keeway Superlight motorcycle similar to this model was stolen