Motorbike stolen from Kettering home after thieves cut gate chain
The motorbike was stolen in the early hours
A motorbike has been stolen from a Kettering home after two people cut the chain to where it was stored in Bath Road.
The black Keeway Superlight motorcycle was stolen between 1am and 2am on Sunday, January 29.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Two people used a clamp to cut the chain to a side gate and then steal a black Keeway Superlight motorcycle.
“Witnesses should contact us using incident number 23000058321.”