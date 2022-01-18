Motorbike-mad Finedon schoolboy, seven, racing his way to championship glory

A championship-winning Finedon schoolboy is now in training for his second season in a motorbike series that he hopes could eventually lead him to MotoGP - the pinnacle of the sport.

While most children his age are settling down to play video games on a Saturday morning, seven-year-old Oliver Hall is already on the track training to follow his dream of becoming a world champion.

He's been mad about bikes ever since he can remember and travels with dad Dan all around the country for races, and attends weekly training sessions to hone his skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FAB-Racing Rookie British Mini-Moto Champion 2021 Oliver Hall

In 2021 he was crowned FAB-Racing Rookie British Mini-Moto Champion, receiving his trophy last week at a ceremony at Whilton Mill.

Oliver said: "I like going fast. I want to be world champion and ride for Honda like my hero Marc Márquez."

Dad Dan is Oliver Hall Racing's team boss, chief mechanic, team van driver and number one fan. A motorbike rider from his teenage years, he is supporting Oliver with his ambition.

Dan said: "It's all down to Oliver. I put him on a motorbike when he was two and revved the engine. That scared him but by the time he was three, all he wanted to do was ride.

Oliver celebrates his win with Champagne

"He attends the M4 Mini Moto Academy in Cirencester. We leave at five in the morning to get there. He has private lessons and can practise indoors and outside. He has always been one of the youngest in his class.

His current race bike has a 40cc engine that reaches speeds of up to 50mph, allowing Oliver to compete with children aged from six to 13-years-old.

Mum Chelsea Ware used to find it scary watching her son hurtle around the track.

She said: "It used to scare me massively. As he's grown in ability I have a sense of pride. They aren't going so fast and he's wearing all the right safety gear."

Oliver Hall with his trophy

Dan said: "It's top draw kit, it has to be checked every time."

Oliver hopes to rise through the ranks and the different tiers of motorbike racing competitions up to MotoGP - the equivalent of F1 for bike racers. Next he will progress to bikes with gears and then bigger engines.

The sport is expensive with Oliver's current race bike worth £4,500 as well as all the overalls, boots, helmet and gloves.

Dan said: "We are very lucky to have some sponsors - LS2 Racing, R&G crash protection and TJWM sponsoring the leathers - but we are always looking for more. There are people out there who like watching bike racing."

Dan, Oliver and Chelsea

Chelsea added: "As parents we are really proud of his achievements, always looking for sponsorship and keen to bring attention to a sport which no-one outside of the motorbiking world knows exists.

"We'd like to thank the staff at Finedon Mulso Junior School for their support. They have been fantastic."

Oliver is looking forward to training for the next challenge.

He added: "I love to race bikes. I love the thrill. I love to win."

Oliver Hall in action