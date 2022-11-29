News you can trust since 1897
Motorbike and car involved in crash near Higham Ferrers

Police remain at the scene

By Stephanie Weaver
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 2:59pm

Police remain at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a car earlier today (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to the B645 between Hargrave and Chelveston at about 10.30am today following the incident involving two vehicles.

A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “It involved a motorcycle and a car.

A motorbike and a car were involved

"Officers remain at the scene.”

No further details about the incident have been released by police.

