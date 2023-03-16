News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
7 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Motor scooter rider suffers serious injuries in crash with car near Corby

The crash took place on Friday, March 10

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT

A scooter rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry after his motor scooter was in collision with a car near Corby.

The man, in his mid-20s, badly injured his legs and body in the crash at around 1.50pm on Friday, March 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A black Ford S-MAX travelling southbound towards Corby on Corby Road was in collision with the blue Sym Crox scooter, close to the junction with Gretton Brook Road.

Police file picture
Police file picture
Police file picture
Most Popular

Northants Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The rider of the scooter, a man in his mid-20s, suffered serious leg and torso injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw or has dashcam footage of either vehicle beforehand, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Contact Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000148316.

Corby