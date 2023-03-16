Motor scooter rider suffers serious injuries in crash with car near Corby

A scooter rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry after his motor scooter was in collision with a car near Corby.

The man, in his mid-20s, badly injured his legs and body in the crash at around 1.50pm on Friday, March 10.

A black Ford S-MAX travelling southbound towards Corby on Corby Road was in collision with the blue Sym Crox scooter, close to the junction with Gretton Brook Road.

Police file picture

Northants Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The rider of the scooter, a man in his mid-20s, suffered serious leg and torso injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw or has dashcam footage of either vehicle beforehand, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”