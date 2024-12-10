Northamptonshire’s own Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh has joined forces with Kettering Town Council – and Santa – to spread joy at a festive party for children in the town.

Last weekend, Cllr Alexander Evelyn deputy Mayor of Kettering, organised a Christmas Party for some special children and their parents.

Thanks to businesses from around the area and kind volunteers, children enjoyed a buffet lunch, disco, games, crafts, balloon model fun and a visit from the man in the red suit.

Cllr Evelyn said: “It was amazing to see so many parents and children turn up.

"The genesis of this event came from an informal conversation with Martin Hammond, our town clerk, where I proposed that we should put on an event that will provide a bit of festive cheer for families who may struggle at this time of year with funding the basics, while also making Christmas special for their families.

"I was overwhelmed by the response and people’s willingness to donate their time for free to ensure the event was a success.

"I am putting on record my thanks to everyone who made the event a triumph and look forward to hosting a similar event next year.”

Children made arts and crafts organised by Karen Rogers of Just Karen, were given festive balloon models courtesy of Alfie Game aka That Twisting Guy and danced to the music provided by the legendary Bill Burton.

A visit by Father Christmas was organised by Mother Christmas, Jeanette Walsh, who each year works to spread festive joy. Cllr Craig Skinner Mayor of Kettering said: “When Alex approached me about organising an event like this I immediately said ‘yes’.

"This is exactly the sort of action focused initiative we should have in place to bring people together and support people from across the town, at this magical time of the year.”

Cllr Evelyn said: “My special thanks go to Martin Hammond, Kettering Town Council (KTC) clerk, Emma Dezelu, KTC deputy town clerk, the Mayor of Kettering, Sonia Evelyn, John and Jeanette Walsh, Kettering Swimming Pool for providing all the families with a free swim, Bill Burton, Karen Rogers, Alfie Game, Tresham College for the catering, and Ivan Eaton, Kettering Town Council Events Supervisor.”

Cllr Evelyn added: “At a time when Christmas should be about helping others, we can sometimes be consumed by focusing on our own friends and family, so it was good to see community spirit in action."

There’s still time to donate brand new gifts to the Mother Christmas appeal. Jeanette is being helped by the kind-hearted staff of Northamptonshire’s Nando's, Wellingborough Museum, North Northants Council, Hays Travel in Kettering, and Wicksteed Park.

You can donate during regular opening hours at:

North Northants Council offices in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough

Wicksteed Park Kettering, reception Barton Road, NN15 6NJ

Nando's George Street, Corby NN17 1QG

Nando's Carina Road, Kettering NN15 6YA

Nando's Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre NN10 6FT

Nando's Wood Hill, Northampton town centre NN1 2DA

Wellingborough Museum, Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XB

Hays Travel, at Asda, Northfield Ave, Kettering NN16 9HU

The deadline for donations is Friday, December 13.

You can contact Jeanette by emailing [email protected].