Mother Christmas gift appeal donations top 22,000 thanks to you the ‘amazing’ people of Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire’s own Mother Christmas – Jeanette Walsh – has thanked everyone who has donated to the annual gift appeal that supports disadvantaged children across the county.

It’s been a bumper year for donations with kindness shown by companies, individuals, faith groups and community organisations.

Jeanette will have delivered more than 22,000 gifts that have been shared around the county to the most needy families ready for the big day.

Mother Christmas with some of the many people who have donated to the annual gift appeal/ National World and Mother Christmas

Despite her own medical issues – Jeanette fractured her wrist as she filled her ‘sleigh’ – she has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public.

She said: “It really has been a bumper year. I never take people’s support for granted. They are amazing. We’ve collected 22,000 gifts which is 2,000 more than last year.

"But the need is even greater. I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. You really have made a difference to so many children and young people.”

Mother Christmas collects the gifts donated to the annual gift appeal by Northampton Town FC/ Mother Christmas

Jeanette will now be spending the festive period recovering from her hectic schedule.

She added: “It’s all about the children and the young people. Making it a special time for them is why I do this – I want them all to have a happy Christmas.

"I would like to say a massive thank you and wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a fantastic new year.”

Donations have been collected from: Anne Edwards, AVK UK, Alice Wilson, Midland Scaffolding, Aircare, Angela Jones, Northamptonshire Rotary Clubs, Aileen Brown, Broadmead Church, The King Billy Bikers, Barclaycard, Bridgewater Primary School, Royal & Derngate, Cheryl, Tesco Kettering, Co Op, Dotty & Gemma, Dynamic Solutions, Keepmoat, Equivo, Faraway charity, Friends of Earls Barton, Farrington Oils, Howes Percival, TBS Amwell, Hope Valley Methodist Church, Harpers Brook pub, Hays Travel Kettering, Hut 3 Ltd, Jane and Graham, Jim and June West, Northants Fire and Rescue Service, Jenaya, Julia Bennett, North Northants Council, Kier-Fordham, Opus, Londis Kingsheath, Lynn Healy, Lyndsey McColm, Malina Scuotto, Rigid Repair, Miriam Callum, Matthew, Misco, Nationwide, Nicki Hughes, Northampton Town FC, Rebecca Davis, Nando’s, Nene Valley Churches, Parklands Primary School, Rachael Williams, Richard James Estate Agents, Rothwell Methodist Church, Sarah Sivyer, Sol Retail, Barry Tong, St Laurence Church Stanwick, Shelley Thompson, The Saints and Travis Perkins, Shoosmiths, Fortus, Simply Gym Kettering, Shire Fit Corby, Sophie Mulholland at Rushden lakes, Stephany Davis, Salvation Army, The Range Northampton, Tosh, Vivienne, Waitrose, Wellingborough Museum, Wicksteed Park, and The Windhover – and you!