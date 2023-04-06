Mother Christmas delivers Easter egg joy thanks to YOUR donations for Northamptonshire's children in need

Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable children in need will be having a very happy Easter thanks to our own Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh.

Thanks to the selfless collecting and delivering of Easter eggs to needy families across Northamptonshire, thousands of county children will have a chocolate surprise this Sunday.

Every spring, retired social worker Jeanette, known for her annual Christmas gift appeal, swaps her red suit for bunny ears to crack on with her Easter egg drive.

Jeanette Walsh with some of the 6,000 eggs

Schoolchildren, work colleagues, gym members, pub regulars and bikers have joined in the egg hunt to help out.

Jeanette said: “I’m absolutely buzzing that I managed to smash 6,000. What with the cost of living crisis people have had less in their pocket but have still found it in their hearts to support kids with nothing.

"My last deliveries go out on Good Friday and then I will be able to celebrate Easter – but not with a chocolate egg.”

Jeanette, who grew up in care, remembers the joy of being given an Easter egg and wants to give vulnerable young people the same thrill.

Jeanette accepted a donation of eggs from Bridgewater Primary School collected by the Friends of Bridgewater's eggs-travaganza

The gran-of-one has distributed eggs to social work teams across the county, donated by generous locals.

Mother Christmas added: “Thanks to the generosity of those living and working in Northamptonshire children will have an Easter chock-ful of joy.

”From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank everyone who donated to the appeal and I would like to wish everyone a very happy Easter.”

Bikers donated 864 eggs to Jeanette's appeal

Jeanette with Stacy Varley from Northampton firm Fortus

