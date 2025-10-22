'Most magical event of the year' promised at Corby charity's Christmas experience in memory of Zak Fairhurst

Corby’s Zak’s Wish charity has promised visitors to its Christmas experience the 'most magical event of the year'.

The magical journey through the North Pole will give children and their parents a chance to meet Santa and his elves run by the charity set up in Zak Fairhurst’s memory.

It’s the third year since Zak sadly died aged 18 and his mum Vikki will host the 12-day event to raise money for other children.

Vikki said: “We are now approaching our third Zak’s Wish Christmas Experience.

"Santa and his elves have been working around the clock to create an unforgettable Christmas adventure for children and families. From twinkling lights and festive fun to heartwarming surprises, this is a Christmas experience like no other.”

Since April 2024, Zak’s Wish has become an official registered charity, raising funds for local children and young adults up to the age of 25 in Corby and the surrounding areas, who have additional needs, SEN or life-limiting conditions.

The charity grants ‘small wishes’ to bring ‘moments of joy’ and provide aid and equipment, such as specialist buggies or household adaptations as well as offer discretionary grants to parents who have had long-term hospital stays with their children.

Visitors to the Staffa Walk venue will be taken on a magical journey through the North Pole, meet Santa and can take part in festive activities.

The Christmas experience will run for 12 days with two of those days — Sunday, November 30 and Sunday, December 7, specially catering for visitors with SEND needs, offering a calmer and more accessible experience.

Tickets costing £12.50 per person can be booked via Zak’s Wish website and Facebook page or by clicking here.

Dates for the grotto are November 30 and December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

Vikki added: “As it’s a booking-only system, we’re encouraging everyone to reserve their spot early so they don’t miss out on meeting Santa and enjoying the full Zak’s Wish experience.”

The charity will also host a bingo night on Thursday, November 7, at The Shire Horse, Corby — doors open 7pm, bingo starts 7.30pm – with £8 per book including a free bingo dabber.