'Most-bashed' Kettering railway bridge hit by yet another lorry
Kettering’s Rothwell Road railway bridge was struck by yet another lorry today (Wednesday).
Police were at the scene after the structure, near the Northfield Avenue roundabout, was hit at about 11.40am.
A force spokesman said nobody is believed to be injured and that the scene is now all clear.
Images taken by eyewitness Dave Higgs show a lorry near the scene with part of its roof damaged.
Last month we reported that the bridge made it into the top three of East Midlands Railway’s (EMR) hit list.
Despite multiple signs displaying its dimensions – 14ft or 4.2m – lorries have continued to crash into the structure.
EMR has warned that bridge strike incidents risk the safety of drivers, staff and train customers and urged drivers to remember the height of their vehicles.