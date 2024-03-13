Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kettering’s Rothwell Road railway bridge was struck by yet another lorry today (Wednesday).

Police were at the scene after the structure, near the Northfield Avenue roundabout, was hit at about 11.40am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesman said nobody is believed to be injured and that the scene is now all clear.

Damage caused to a lorry and police at the scene. Credit: Dave Higgs/Northants Police

Images taken by eyewitness Dave Higgs show a lorry near the scene with part of its roof damaged.

Last month we reported that the bridge made it into the top three of East Midlands Railway’s (EMR) hit list.

Despite multiple signs displaying its dimensions – 14ft or 4.2m – lorries have continued to crash into the structure.