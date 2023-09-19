Claudia Jessie, Joe Dempsie and Michael Socha have joined the cast of Toxic Town. Image: Netflix.

Three more actors have joined the cast of Netflix’s Toxic Town, which will tell the story of a high court battle by local families over Corby’s Council’s botched steelworks clean-up.

News of the big-budget drama broke last month, with the streaming service casting Jodie Whittaker, Robert Carlyle and home-grown talent Brendan Coyle in starring roles.

It will tell the story of how 18 families whose children were born with birth defects took the council to the high court because they had acted negligently during the clean-up of toxic waste from the former steelworks.

The production is currently being filmed across the north west of England in locations including Liverpool and Bolton.

Now the streaming service has announced three more cast members. Taking part are:

- Claudia Jessie who played Eloise Bridgerton in the Netflix series of the same name, as well as DC Jodie Taylor in Line of Duty.

- Joe Dempsie who played Chris Miles in Skins and Gendry Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

- Michael Socha, whose credits include This is England and The Gallows Pole.