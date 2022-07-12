More than £300,000 awarded to 90 community projects across Northamptonshire since April

A grant-making charity has awarded more than £300,000 to 90 community projects and charities across Northamptonshire since April.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF) delivers a combination of rolling grants of up to £3,000 that can be applied for any time and a number of grant programmes that have closing dates.

Since April 2022, NCF has awarded £347,470 to 90 community projects including Cherwell Theatre Group and Home-start Kettering.

The United African Association received more than £3,000.

Rachel McGrath CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: “As a place-based funder, we are committed to ensuring we best meet the needs of local voluntary and charitable groups who serve our communities. That is why we have signed up alongside 100 other grant making charities and foundations across the UK to the Open and Trusting Grantmakers network to ensure we are fair and flexible funders.

“We’re proud to play our part in supporting the amazing work of local charities and community champions here on our doorstep – from before and during the pandemic, through the cost-of-living crisis, and into the future.

“We’ll keep listening and learning to be the best local grant maker for the long term.”

Last year, the charity awarded more than £1.2 million to support some of the most vulnerable people in Northamptonshire.

Recent awards across the county include:

-The Never Alone Project - £3,000: To offer peer support groups for the parents and carers of bereaved children covering East Northamptonshire.

-Home-start Kettering - £3,000: To contribute towards employment costs of a family supportworker, who will be working with families in need in Kettering and surrounding areas.

-United African Association - £3,220: For equipment costs for an African dance and drumming group which also offers free performances at community events across the county.

-Cherwell Theatre Company - £4,996: Delivering the ‘Song of Summer’ drama and music youth project supporting young actors and musicians across Northampton to celebrate local heritage through music and performance.