More than 750 signatures on petition to relocate Wellingborough horses stranded by flood water

A petition launched this week has amassed over 750 signatures after horses in Wellingborough have been affected by excessive flooding.

Emergency services were called to Turnells Mill Lane in Wellingborough on Tuesday (November 26) after reports of horses being stranded in a field affected by floods, with authorities closing the road during the rescue.

In response, a petition was launched on Wednesday, demanding ‘immediate measures to relocate the horses from Turnells Mill Lane’.

Wellingborough woman, Hannah Sargent, started the petition. She said: “We demand immediate measures to relocate the horses from Turnells Mill Lane to a safe, dry and well-equipped enclosure that meets their needs.

The horses are 'no longer at risk', according to the RSPCA, but the field is still flooded

"We call upon local animal welfare agencies and the local council to intervene and enforce the necessary laws to prevent such inhumane treatment.

"Let us raise our voices against this blatant animal cruelty, advocating for the rights of these horses who can't fight for themselves. Sign this petition, and let us offer these horses a chance for a better life.”

Animals In Need Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue, a vet, and the RSPCA were on the scene and in a statement given on Wednesday, the horses were deemed ‘no longer at risk’.

RSPCA inspector Jason Finch, national water rescue co-ordinator at the RSPCA, insisted the horses are ‘safe and well’ due to a reduction in the water level, meaning there are now dry areas on the field which the horses can stand on, and where hay can be placed.

He said: “We want to thank everyone who was concerned about the horses and reported them to us, and hope they are reassured that collectively we carefully monitored them over the last few days to make sure we could do everything we can to help them if needed.

“The horses are not well-handled which posed a challenge for us, and a vet was present to offer advice, but thankfully, we are confident that the horses are no longer at immediate risk.”

The petition can be found here.