More than 500 responses to council's first annual SEND survey targeted at improving provision across Northamptonshire schools

A survey asking people for their views about Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) facilities in north Northamptonshire received more than 500 responses, including 50 from young people.

The survey, which was led by Northamptonshire Parent Carer Voice (NPCV), concluded at the end of the 2025 summer school term, and provided a clear picture of experiences thoughout the county, with positive and negative feedback about schools and services recorded.

The results will help inform the council’s SEND improvement work, as part of its SEND Action Plan.

Cornelia Andrecut, executive director of children's services, for North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are grateful to every parent, carer, child and young person who took part. This is an important milestone. Their voices will guide how we improve services, strengthen communication, and ensure every child with SEND has the right support. We are committed to capturing this feedback, building it into our action plans, and keeping families updated on progress over the next 12 months.”

Around 470 parents and carers and over 50 children and young people completed the survey

Positive responses praised dedicated teachers, SENCOs and support staff who ‘go the extra mile’, and families identified problems such as consistency of education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) processes, shorter waiting times for assessments, and better communication between schools and services.

A spokesperson for NPCV said: “These survey results give us a powerful insight into the lived experiences of families across North Northamptonshire. Parent carers and young people have spoken openly and honestly, and it’s vital that their voices now continue to drive meaningful change. At NPCV, we remain committed to working in genuine coproduction with services to ensure that the feedback captured leads to practical improvements in the support children, young people with SEND and their families receive.”

The SEND survey will be conducted by NPCV every year beginning in 2025, which will serve as a ‘key baseline’ for monitoring progress moving forward.

The full survey results can be found here.