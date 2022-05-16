More than 3,000 turn out for return of Wellingborough's Waendel Walk

Town crowd at the Waendel Walk

More than 3,200 walkers took to the streets of Wellingborough and the north Northamptonshire countryside to join in the 41st International Waendel Walk.

The event took place over the past weekend, starting on Friday, May 13, and ending on Sunday, May 15.

Walkers of all ages put their best foot forward and took part in routes ranging from 5km through to 42km long.

Woodland area of the Waendel Walk

The weekend started with the 5km and 10km friendship walks, with music on the Friday evening in the grounds of the Castle Theatre.

Across Saturday and Sunday the live music continued with performances by acts including Rock Choir, Jess Oresstano, and Karen Harvey. There were also sports, activities, and entertainment.

Twelve different routes were available to walkers across the weekend and the annual event was celebrated with a closing ceremony at the Castle Theatre on Sunday evening.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the volunteers, stewards, entertainers and the Castle Theatre for helping us to make the 41st International Waendel Walk happen - we certainly couldn’t have done it without you. Plus, a special thank you goes to everyone who joined us and walked one, or more, of the walks - we hope to see you next year.

Councillors Howell and Bell at the Waendel Walk

“There was such a brilliant atmosphere at the Castle Theatre and along all the routes and we’re already looking forward to making the event in 2023 bigger and better.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “After a two year break, it was fantastic to have the International Waendel Walk back in Wellingborough and the surrounding north Northamptonshire countryside.

“This event is a celebration of what the area has to offer people, whilst fulfilling our commitment to improve and offer healthier lifestyles for our residents and visitors.”