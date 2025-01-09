More than 300 reports of abandoned vehicles in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden during 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Northants Council received about 340 reports of abandoned vehicles in 2024.

Every report was investigated by the council’s waste team, inspecting based on certain criteria.

Abandoned vehicles in the North Northants Council area should be reported to ELVIS - the End of Life Vehicle Impound Scheme.

This is a partnership between Northamptonshire's Arson Task Force, Northamptonshire Police and North and West Northamptonshire Councils.

An abandoned vehicle is one which has not been moved or attended to for a long time.

Abandoned vehicles, especially when left in a poor state, can have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those living nearby. They can also attract crime and be set on fire.

For each of the reported abandoned vehicles, an on-site assessment was made to decide whether it meets the appropriate criteria to be removed and scrapped.

A criteria-based inspection of each vehicle is necessary to ensure the removal of any vehicles is legal and proportionate.

Criteria used to assess whether vehicle is abandoned include significant damage, it's run-down or unroadworthy, missing or suspicious number plates, broken windows, flat tyres, has a lot of rubbish inside it, broken or loose ignition/steering column and left unlocked.

The ELVIS scheme does not cover untaxed vehicles in North Northamptonshire. These should be reported directly to the DVLA and not ELVIS.

When the owner of an abandoned vehicle can be identified, a £200 fixed penalty notice is issued to them.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Abandoned vehicles can have such a detrimental impact on neighbourhoods across North Northamptonshire - making areas look neglected and unloved.

"We have received positive feedback from residents who have reported an improvement in the environment and the appearance of their local area, but we can’t do this work without the help of residents.

"We need everyone to keep reporting abandoned vehicles to ELVIS as we do investigate and take action, where necessary.”

Anti-social behaviour sergeant Wyn Hughes said: “An abandoned vehicle not only makes an area look neglected and unappealing, it can also become a target for anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson, as well as leading to parking disputes.

"We know how much of a nuisance abandoned vehicles can be and our ELVIS Team work hard to deal with reports from the local community and act on them.

"We’d encourage people to report any abandoned vehicles in their local area to us so we can continue working to remove them where we are able.”

You can report a vehicle you think is abandoned via the online form.

When you report a vehicle, you need the registration number, make and model, colour, location and the condition of the vehicle.