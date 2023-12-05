More than 250 Kettering pensioners set to receive lifeline winter fuel bill grants
More than 250 pensioners in Kettering will receive help with their heating bills this winter after applying for a grants scheme.
Kettering Town Council will make a payment of £68 to each of the 258 successful applicants, totalling just over £17,500.
The grants were available to people living in Kettering and Barton Seagrave who are over the statutory retirement age, single and have an income less than £300 per week, to help during the cost of living crisis.
The funding comes from Kettering Charities for the Poor, which can trace its history back to the nineteenth century.
Leader of Kettering Town Council and chairman of the trustees, Cllr Lloyd Bunday (Con), said: “We are really pleased to be able to help so many elderly people this winter.
"These payments can make a real difference to people at a difficult time of year.”