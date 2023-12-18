More than 200 people attend first ever Glenvale Park open air concert at new Wellingborough estate to celebrate the festive season
Residents of developing Wellingborough estate Glenvale Park were treated to an open air Christmas concert on December 8, bringing the community together during the festive season.
People gathered to sing carols, enjoy refreshments, raise funds and bring donations to a local food bank at the sing-a-long concert.
Louise Harrison, secretary of the Glenvale Park Residents Association, said: "Having lived in Earls Barton since a young age, a particular highlight each year for me is the carols on the square.
"Moving to Glenvale Park, I wanted to bring some of that wonderful community spirit to the development.
“The evening was a great success, and the weather was very much on our side.
“We believe there to have been over 200 people, all in fine voice singing loudly, traditional carols such as O Come All Ye Faithful and Hark the Herald.
"Community is the key focus as we grow.”
After the initial thought Louise contacted Dawn Airey, the reverend for Gleneagles Anglican Church.
She put the idea forward to have a full-blown carol service outside in the centre of the development, with the Salvation Army playing and residents singing.
Gleneagles Anglican Church led the carol service, with residents being asked to donate towards the food bank which organisers insist was very well received.
A Christmas raffle is on sale until December 19, which is raising funds for the community to put towards a heart defibrillator which will be centrally placed in the estate.
Louise added: "Glenvale Park has a diverse range of residents from many backgrounds and cultures.
"It was wonderful to see everyone coming together to celebrate the beginning of Christmas, and the beginning of our new community.
"We hope this will become an annual tradition for the development and grow year on year as the community grows with it.”
A date for the 2024 event of December 6 has already been set by organisers, and plans are afoot for a summer festival next year.