More than 200 homes affected by power cut in Weldon
National Grid expects the issues to be resolved by 6pm today (Saturday January 21)
More than 200 homes are currently affected by a power cut in and around Weldon.
National Grid is reporting a ‘high voltage’ incident, which “tend to be larger, affecting the wider area and could mean neighbours are off supply too”.
The electricity company says the issues were first reported at 10.54am today (Saturday January 21). National Grid expects the issues to be resolved by 6pm.
A statement on the National Grid website says: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 10:54am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”
Across the postcodes NN17 3BL, NN17 3GA, NN17 3HH, NN17 3HJ, NN17 3HL, NN17 3HN, NN17 3HP, NN17 3HS, NN17 3HT, NN17 3HU, NN17 3HW, NN17 3HX, NN17 3HY, NN17 3JG and NN17 3LR, 264 properties are affected by the outage.