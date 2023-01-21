More than 200 homes are currently affected by a power cut in and around Weldon.

National Grid is reporting a ‘high voltage’ incident, which “tend to be larger, affecting the wider area and could mean neighbours are off supply too”.

The electricity company says the issues were first reported at 10.54am today (Saturday January 21). National Grid expects the issues to be resolved by 6pm.

A statement on the National Grid website says: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 10:54am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”