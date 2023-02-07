More than 150 seasonal jobs on offer as Wicksteed Park launches recruitment drive

About 160 seasonal jobs are available after Wicksteed Park launched a 2023 recruitment drive.

The popular Kettering park is looking for staff across its rides, grounds, admissions, customer service and more ahead of it fully opening for the season on April 1.

Recruitment events will begin after February half-term and training for seasonal positions will start in March. Anyone aged 16 or above can apply and the jobs are mainly weekend, school holidays and evening work with flexibility for the seasonal roles.

Seasonal jobs are on offer at Wicksteed Park

Park bosses say many people who fill seasonal jobs at the park each year will do three or four years in a row or stay and become permanent members of staff.

Some of the new recruits will be working on the first of this year’s additions to the park – a 25m-high Ferris wheel which will be one of the largest in the region.

Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing Megan Wright said: “This is an amazing opportunity to join the Wicksteed Park family at a really exciting time, with our new Ferris wheel due to open and lots of other new rides and attractions in the pipeline.

“Our staff gain valuable experience which could be the first step towards a long-term career in the leisure industry.

“In fact, some of our most senior employees at the park began their careers in part-time or seasonal roles.”