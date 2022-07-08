More than 1,200 Ukrainian refugees waiting to find host in north Northants

Funding to help refugees arriving from war-torn Ukraine will be discussed by North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) Executive on Thursday, July 14.

It will be recommended that the council’s Homes for Ukraine funding from central government be used to form a Refugee Resettlement team to provide support and guidance to new arrivals and their sponsor families.

There are currently 322 refugees who have arrived in north Northamptonshire, with a further 130 guests are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian flag

Across north Northamptonshire, about 200 households opened their homes and a further 1,200 have expressed an interest to host but are waiting for a match to be made.

Cllr Helen Harrison, the council’s executive member for adults, health and wellbeing said: “We will discuss how best to utilise our funding from central government. Our teams are currently working hard to support those families and individuals coming over from Ukraine and we want to ensure the funding is used in the best way to support those most in the need.”

NNC responsibilities currently include accommodation checks, safeguarding checks and management of emergency payments to guests and the ‘Thank You’ payments to sponsors.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “This proposal, if approved, will ensure we can continue to safeguard and support those arriving from Ukraine in a clear approach. Like all councils across the country, we are working within national policy and guidelines and are working as quickly as possible, so appreciate sponsors and guests’ patience and understanding whilst we work to those.”