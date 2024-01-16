More than 1,200 properties affected by power cut in Corby

The outage spans from Sower Leys Road all the way out to Longcroft Road

More than 1,200 properties have been affected by a power cut in and around Corby.



National Grid is reporting that there is a fault on their high voltage network in the area which they are working hard to resolve.

They estimate that power will be restored by 1.30pm this afternoon.

On their website, National Grid said: “The incident was raised at 11.58am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”

The latest update, from 12.32pm is that 627 properties have had their power restored.