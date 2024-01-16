More than 1,200 properties affected by power cut in Corby
More than 1,200 properties have been affected by a power cut in and around Corby.
The outage spans from Sower Leys Road all the way out to Longcroft Road.
National Grid is reporting that there is a fault on their high voltage network in the area which they are working hard to resolve.
They estimate that power will be restored by 1.30pm this afternoon.
On their website, National Grid said: “The incident was raised at 11.58am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”
The latest update, from 12.32pm is that 627 properties have had their power restored.
If you are a vulnerable customer of National Grid and need any extra support during this power cut, you should contact them directly at 0800 6783 105 and their team will be able to help.