Oundle Walking Netball Festival

Women from across North Northamptonshire and beyond gathered in Oundle to take part in a Walking Netball Festival at Oundle School Sports Centre.

Nine teams teams came along, as well as an all-sorts team made up of people who turned up on the day, one of which had their first ever taste of the game.

The format included a round robin groups which was then seeded into two groups for the afternoon session - ‘In it to Win it’ and ‘Wiggles & Giggles’.

Walking Netball is a friendly and inclusive programme, allowing women the opportunity to find their place in the sport. It’s netball, but at a walking pace where the rules are slightly tweaked.

Usually held indoors, there are over 200 programmes running across the country. Since its inception, more than 37,000 women have gotten involved in their local communities.

The event was held in partnership with Oundle School Sports Centre, working with volunteers from Oundle Town Netball Club, a newly established club for adults and juniors.

Club coach Maddie Rainert said: “I have had an absolute ball. It goes down as one of my favourite days. It was so amazing to see so many wonderful netball players, spectators and volunteers and I’m honoured to have been a part of it. An amazing event.”

The event was designed to coincide with International Women’s Day and included a raucous happy birthday sing song as well as a heartfelt tribute from the Codebreakers Team in memory of their fellow team member Sharon who sadly died this year.

The netball family took part in a poignant minute’s silence in a memorial to showcase the camaraderie and support players have for one another.

Walking Netball takes place at Oundle School Sports Centre on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8pm. There is also a more energetic Back to Netball session straight after Walking Netball from 8pm to 9pm for £4 per session or £3 for members.

The results of Sunday’s event were:

‘In it to Win it’

1. Borderville Belles (Lincolnshire)

2. Gracedieu (Leicestershire)

3. Daventry Diamonds (Northamptonshire)

4. Barton Seagrave (Northamptonshire)

5. Towcester Ticklers (Northamptonshire)

‘Wiggles & Giggles’

1. Bletchley Breakers (Milton Keynes)

2. Longport Ladies (Nottinghamshire)

3. Straycats (Lincolnshire)

4. Oadby Wigwags (Leicestershire)

