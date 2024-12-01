More than 100 pictures of fans at Kettering Town FC's FA Cup game against Doncaster Rovers

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 19:04 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 21:17 BST
Kettering Town supporters packed into Latimer Park for their team’s FA Cup second round match against League Two Doncaster Rovers.

Poppies fans kept singing throughout the game helped by tambourines, drums and a trumpet.

Spirits were high, up to and beyond the final whistle – despite being beaten 2-1 in extra time.

Now Kettering Town can concentrate on winning the league.

