More of your pictures from the Jubilee weekend

Celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee were held across the county with partygoers making the most of the four-day bank holiday.

Wellingborough gran Ria Sharp held a street party for the community in Sandpiper Lane and celebrated ‘in style’.

She said: “We were worried about the rain but it wouldn't have stopped us. We had the road closed from 10am until 11pm and we partied hard. My grandkids will not see another Platinum Jubilee so we had to celebrate in style.

Ria, owner of Mama Ria’s Cabs, is recovering from a battle with cancer and hopes to return to running her not-for-profit trips to Skegness soon.

She said: “At Mama Ria’s Cabs we pride ourselves on doing things for the community when we can. Pre-Covid we put on coach trips to Skegness and hope to resume next year – I am one year cancer-free this week.”

In Kettering more than 100 people shared lunch in the gardens of St Michael’s Church at a party organised by Headlands Area Residents’ Association.

Corby Silver Band entertained guests and Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering, dropped in.

Organiser Janet Marchand said: “A chap brought his crepe making machine and ingredients, the children did a treasure hunt and we all ate far too much. It was a great atmosphere and some very inventive decorated cakes were consumed.”

Kettering Lodge Bowls Club held an afternoon of bowling with 34 members taking part followed by an afternoon tea attended by bowlers and past members of the club. In the evening there was a 1952-style dinner with music and entertainment.

