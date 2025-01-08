More details emerge as Kwik Fit preparing to move to Rushden town centre hoping to ‘meet the needs of Rushden’s motorists’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kwik Fit is hoping to be ‘part of the Rushden community for many years to come’ when it opens its doors in the High Street, providing eight new jobs to local people.

Plans were approved for Kwik Fit to take over the old Travis Perkins site on December 23, and new details about the upcoming opening have been released.

Products and services at the new Rushden garage will include, but are not limited to tyres, MOT class 4 and class 7, electric vehicle servicing, ADAS calibration, oil and filter change, and other wear-and-tear repairs to brakes, exhausts and bulbs.

A Kwik Fit spokesman said: "Now that our planning application has been approved, we are looking forward to starting our refurbishment of the property. The site is in a great location with good access and our plan is to begin work in the coming months.

Kwik Fit will bring eight new jobs to the area

"We will be creating an automotive centre equipped with the latest technology so that we can meet the needs of Rushden’s motorists, whatever car they drive. The centre will have eight members of staff who we expect will predominantly come from the local area.

"The services on offer will include tyres, brakes, MOTs, servicing - including electric vehicles, wheel alignment and ADAS calibration and we will be open seven days a week.

"We look forward to being part of the Rushden community for many years to come and can’t wait to welcome the first drivers into our newest centre.”

Kwik Fit will have opening hours of 8.30am until 6pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am until 5pm on Saturdays, and 10am until 4pm on Sundays.