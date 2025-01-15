More arrests after Highfield Road park GBH

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More arrests have been made in connection with a Kettering assault that left a man with serious injuries to his arms and face.

Police officers were called to Highfield Road on Friday evening (January 10) just after 7pm following reports a man in his 30s had been seriously assaulted at the nearby Spring Rise Park.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries to his arms and face, but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Detectives investigating a serious assault in Highfield Road, Kettering have made three further arrests today (Wednesday, January 15).

Police sealed off Highfield Road and Spring Rise Park/National World

“A 22-year-old man from Kettering, a 20-year-old man from Desborough and a 24-year-old man from Rothwell have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 – wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – and remain in police custody.

“Two Kettering men aged 38 and 24, who were arrested on Sunday (January 12) and Monday (January 13), in connection with the incident have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

The victim, in his 30s, continues to receive hospital treatment for injuries to his arms and face, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police guard the scene at Highfield Road/Spring Rise Park/National World

Spring Rise Park was cordoned off from Friday (January 10) night until Saturday at 4pm to allow for forensics officers to sweep the area for evidence.

Another cordon was put around a house in Spring Rise on Sunday (January 12) as part of the investigation.

Yesterday (Tuesday, January 14) a 24-year old Kettering man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm – GBH – with intent in connection with the incident.

The force spokesman added: “The Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team will remain in the area along with the investigation team, and anyone who may have any concerns or information which could support the enquiry are encouraged to approach them.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything which could help officers, or who has information or relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 25000018864.”