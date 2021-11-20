More action needed on spiking in North Northamptonshire, says Corby councillor

Cllr McGhee is calling for further action to tackle drink spiking. Image: NNC / Getty

A female councillor has called for greater action to tackle drink spiking in the county's late-night venues after being horrified at recent events.

North Northamptonshire Council member Zoe McGhee, who represents Corby's Kingswood and Hazel Leys ward, said that she has been investigating the extent of the issue across the north of the county following a surge in incidents during the past few months.

After a young woman was spiked with a needle in The Loft, Kettering, earlier this month, Northamptonshire Police have revealed that there had been 23 incidents of drink spiking in nine Northampton venues reported since the beginning of September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr McGhee said: "After seeing the pictures of drink and injection spiking across the country, I began an investigation to find out if this was taking place in North Northants. No less then two weeks after my first email inquiry to both the police and senior North Northants officers, the incident at The Loft in Kettering took place.

"As a young woman who has attended night venues in both Northamptonshire & around the country since I was 18, it shook me to my core and I offer my complete support to those young people.

"Since reaching out to the Safer Corby team to learn more about what they are doing to support young people, especially young women, I have learnt the importance of Pubwatch and the work the group do to ensure safety.

"However, as a community group, it cannot achieve its goals unless every eligible venue is a member, so that is something I’d like to see in the near future.

"Street Pastors are also a huge part of what helps keep people safe at night, unfortunately due to the pandemic they have declined, however the need for them is vital.

"North Northants Council will need to work across the county to ensure the night venues are upholding safe practise and community groups are able to run their programmes of support.

“I went to university in Brighton were the night venues had far more safety measures, every night venue had a security/bag search before you went in, a light box to verify identification, metal detector wands, and a cloak room to minimise the room to smuggle anything in.

"They also had examples of programmes like Ask Angela, meaning if you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, a person can ask a member of the bar staff for Angela, and they will discreetly phone a taxi and support you in leaving”.